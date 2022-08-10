Contact Us
$176M Revamp Of Hoboken Waterfront Under Way (NEW PHOTOS)

Cecilia Levine
Hoboken Connect rendering.
Hoboken Connect rendering. Photo Credit: @RaviBhalla Twitter

After more than 15 years, work has begun on the Hoboken waterfront's revitalization project.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla shared new renderings of project costing $176 million in state funding, and called it a "long time coming."

Hoboken Connect will bring commuters a new bus terminal, rehabilitate the first and second floors of the ferry terminal, and redevelop Warrington Plaza into a European market.

A 28-story apartment building, 20-floor office building and two-tiered plaza are also part of Hoboken Connect. Critical infrastructure improvements will be made to the pedestrian and bike paths.

Hoboken Connect's website says it's more than a revitalization project, rather, it's a "chance to take part in the meeting of Hoboken’s storied past and a future brimming with opportunity."

