Newark Police Looking For Driver That Struck Pedestrian, Fled Scene (Photo)

At 8:10 a.m., police responded to Muhammad Ali Avenue and Livingston Street where a person was hit by a maroon 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan while crossing the street with family members, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The vehicle had New Jersey registration Z59LLR, Fragé said. After striking the victim, the vehicle continued driving toward Irvine Turner Boulevard, Fragé said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

