Newark Police Looking For Driver That Struck Pedestrian, Fled Scene (Photo)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Thursday, Nov. 2, Newark police said.

<p>Police are looking for the driver of this vehicle</p>

Police are looking for the driver of this vehicle

 Photo Credit: Newark Department of Public Safety Facebook
 Photo Credit: Newark Department of Public Safety
Sam Barron

At 8:10 a.m., police responded to Muhammad Ali Avenue and Livingston Street where a person was hit by a maroon 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan while crossing the street with family members, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. 

The vehicle had New Jersey registration Z59LLR, Fragé said. After striking the victim, the vehicle continued driving toward Irvine Turner Boulevard, Fragé said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

