New Union City Bus Garage, Terminal Moving Forward: NJ Transit

The project, which has entered the design phase, will be a state-of-the-art bus facility to store and charge electric buses and be a service facility for bus cleaning, maintenance and inspection, along with a terminal for passengers, NJ Transit said.

HDR Inc., a Newark-based firm, will be in charge of designing, engineering and providing construction services for the $92.3 million bus terminal. The $2.6 million contract requires HDR to provide a 10% conceptual design and three alternative designs, NJ Transit said.

The former garage building between Bergenline Avenue/New York Avenue and 27th Street/29th Street was recently demolished to build a new 100,000 square-foot facility. The new garage will accommodate a fleet of 40 sixty foot-long articulated battery electric buses or 60 forty foot-long battery electric buses, NJ Transit said. The design is intended to be standardizable and cost effective so that similar facilities can be easily replicated across the state, NJ Transit said.

