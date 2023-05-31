MURDER: Gas Station Employee Dies Months After Jersey City Assault, Suspect Charged

In August 2022, Jersey City Police responded to a report of an assault at the Shell gas station at Marin Boulevard and 14th Street and found Fardin Ghadamidarounkola, a 55-year-old Jersey City resident, suffering from a serious head injury, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment, Suarez said.

On Monday May 15, prosecutors were notified Ghadamidarounkola passed away at a Washington D.C. hospital two days earlier. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined his death to be a homicide caused by complications due to blunt force trauma.

Nixon Marquez had previously been charged with assault and weapons offenses before the report from the medical examiner.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.