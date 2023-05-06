A Few Clouds 70°

Motorcyclist, 23, Killed In North Bergen Hit-Run Was Found Several Blocks From Crash Scene

A 23-year-old North Bergen man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night, May 5, authorities said.

At the scene
Joshua Huayamave was found on 76th Street — several blocks away from where he was struck, near Granton and Liberty avenues, around 9 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Huayamave was rushed to Palisades Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 9:40 p.m.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department are actively investigating this case. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.

