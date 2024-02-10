McDonald's Melee: Bergen County Man Arrested In Hoboken Stabbing

Officers were called to the Washington Street McDonald's for a street fight involving 10 people, which resulted in a stabbing around 6:30 p.m., Hoboken police said.

An on-scene investigation found Lodi's Kasaun Patterson, 42, stabbed another man during the fight, police said. Patterson was seen near the scene and was arrested. He attempted to resist arrest by stiffening his body, and a search incident turned up a folding knife in his jacket pocket, local police said.

Patterson was taken to the Hoboken Police Department and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest. He was processed and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries to his wrist and sternum.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.