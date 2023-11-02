Manager Slashed In Groin At Jersey City Macy's: Authorities

At 12:20 p.m., the manager observed Alejandro Rodriguez, 26, attempting to flee, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said. Rodriguez was apprehended by loss prevention and the manager, Wallace-Scalfione said.

Rodriguez had a kitchen knife in his pocket, which slashed the manager in the groin, causing a large laceration, Wallace-Scalfione said. The manager was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Wallace-Scalfione said.

Rodriguez was charged with robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.