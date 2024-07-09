Man Wanted For Guttenberg Robbery Apprehended In Nebraska: Police

In April, officers responded to a report of a robbery at 68th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard East where a victim sustained injuries after being dragged by a pickup truck for a Rolex watch, Guttenberg police said in a release.

Detectives identified the suspect as Danny Ristick and were able to locate the pickup truck, abandoned at John F. Kennedy International Airport, police said. Officers were able to recover the Rolex and various documents showing aliases Ristick used to evade capture, police said. Ristick fled the area, police said.

On Saturday, June 29, Ristick was arrested in Ogallala, Nebraska on an unrelated charge, using an alias. Ogallala police were able to confirm Ristick's identity and noted Guttenberg police, officers said.

Ristick was charged with robbery, assault by auto, aggravated assault, theft and theft by deception, police said. He is awaiting extradition back to New Jersey, police said.

