Man Stomped On Victim's Head, Tried To Flee From Officers: Guttenberg PD

At 12:41 p.m., officers responded to Bergenline Avenue and 70th Street upon a report of a fight, Guttenberg police said. Officers found a man who had sustained injuries to his head and face and noticed another man, Jazzy Vasquez, walk away from the scene, police said.

Witnesses identified Vasquez as the assailant and police ordered him to stop. Vasquez fled on foot but after a brief pursuit, was apprehended, police said.

Police obtained video footage that showed Vasquez strike the victim with close fists and later stomp on his head as he was lying on the ground, officers said.

Vasquez was charged with aggravated assault, endangering an injuring victim, disorderly conduct and obstructing the administration of law, police aid. He was lodged in the Hudson County Correctional Center pending a court appearance, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.