Christian Porchiazzo turned himself into police on Thursday, June 15 after a weekslong investigation after they received multiple complaints of package thefts in the city, officers said.

Porchiazzo stole seven packages from a mailroom of a condominium on the 1300 block of Grand Street in April, police said. He was charged with burglary and theft, police said.

