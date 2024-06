At 10:30 p.m., a man walked into Jersey City Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his ankle, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokesman for the mayor's office said. He was shot in the area of Stegman Avenue, Wallace-Scalfione said.

The man is refusing to provide other pertinent information and the investigation is ongoing, Wallace-Scalfione said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.