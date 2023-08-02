Man Shot By Weehawken Police After Striking Officer With Car: Prosecutors

At 5 a.m. police were patrolling a neighborhood plagued by auto thefts, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. When police approached a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway on Regency Place, a man, who prosecutors did not identify, fled the scene in the vehicle, striking an officer, Suarez said.

A second officer discharged his weapon, Suarez said. Soon after, the man crashed his vehicle into an occupied Port Authority Police Department vehicle, Suarez said. The man was found to have a gunshot wound and is being treated at Jersey City Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, Suarez said.

The police officer struck by the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries, Suarez said. Per protocol, the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General was notified of the shooting and the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Shooting Response Team is investigating, Suarez said.

