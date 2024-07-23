Man Shot By Assailants He'd Been Traveling With, Ditched On NJ Turnpike In Secaucus: Cops

At 2:26 p.m., a 52-year-old Houston resident got into an argument with two men while traveling in a white Nissan passenger vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike Monday, July 22, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The man was shot before the car pulled over to the side of the road near Interchange 17, where all occupants got out of the vehicle and began assaulting the victim, Lebron said.

The two assailants then entered their vehicle and fled the scene, Lebron said. Following the assault, a Good Samaritan drove the victim to meet with police, Lebron said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, Lebron said.

The investigation is ongoing, Lebron said.

