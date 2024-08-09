Man Sexually Assaulted Woman In West New York: Prosecutor

Carlos Ruiz Castro was apprehended in Hackensack by United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

On Saturday, July 27, at 1:30 a.m., a 40-year-old woman said Castro grabbed by her by the hair and sexually assaulted by her in the area of Hudson Avenue and 51st Street, Suarez said.

Castro was charged with aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, aggravated criminal sexual contact and simple assault, Suarez said. He was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance, Suarez said.

