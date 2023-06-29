Man Sexually Assaulted Woman At North Bergen Motel: Prosecutors

On Sunday June 4, Emil Figueroa-Blanco met a 22-year-old woman through acquaintances in the hours leading up to the assault at a motel on Tonnele Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Figueroa-Blanco was charged with aggravated sexual assault in the first degree, Suarez said. He was arrested at the Hudson County Correctional Facility on Wednesday, June 28, where he was being detained on an unrelated matter, Suarez said. He remains in custody pending a detention motion, Suarez said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.