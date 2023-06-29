Mostly Cloudy 80°

SHARE

Man Sexually Assaulted Woman At North Bergen Motel: Prosecutors

A 22-year-old West New York man was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a motel in North Bergen, authorities said.

North Bergen Police
North Bergen Police Photo Credit: North Bergen Police Department/Facebook
Sam Barron

On Sunday June 4, Emil Figueroa-Blanco met a 22-year-old woman through acquaintances in the hours leading up to the assault at a motel on Tonnele Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. 

Figueroa-Blanco was charged with aggravated sexual assault in the first degree, Suarez said. He was arrested at the Hudson County Correctional Facility on Wednesday, June 28, where he was being detained on an unrelated matter, Suarez said. He remains in custody pending a detention motion, Suarez said.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE