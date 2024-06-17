Man Lured, Sexually Assaulted 22-Year-Old In Car In Jersey City, Prosecutor Says

Marc Toledo, of Jersey City, approached the victim in a white vehicle in Journal Square early Sunday, June 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He drove the victim a short distance to Division Street and Eighth Street at approximately 7 a.m. The victim reported she was sexually assaulted in the vehicle, Suarez said.

On Monday, June 17, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested Toledo, who was charged with aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, sexual assault, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and criminal restraint, Suarez said.

He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City and taken to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit with the investigation and arrest, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service and the Jersey City Police Department.

Anyone with information or wishing to report a sex crime, should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234. All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.