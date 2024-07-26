Man Gets 25 Years For Kearny Holiday Home Invasion

On Dec. 22, 2017, Evin Ferman-Argueta was one of three men who entered a woman's apartment and sexually assaulted her while demanding money, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The men left with her vehicle and numerous personal items, Suarez said.

Ferman-Argueta had previously pleaded guilty to kidnapping, robbery and aggravated sexual assault, Suarez said. Two co-defendants, Erick Leon-Farinago, a 27-year-old Belleville resident and David Gualteros, a 28-year-old Newark resident have both pleaded guilty to kidnapping and are awaiting sentencing, Suarez said.

