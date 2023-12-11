Man Found In Hackensack River Was Killed In Shooting: Prosecutors (Update)

Dive teams and fire departments from across North Jersey responded to the Hackensack River along the eastern spur of the New Jersey Turnpike and found the man just after 5:30 p.m., Suarez said. His identity has not been released, Suarez said.

An autopsy conducted by the Regional Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is working with law enforcement agencies statewide to identify the man, Suarez said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.