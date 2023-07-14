Man Charged In Fatal Jersey City Shooting: Prosecutors

On Sunday, April 23 at midnight, the Jersey City Police Department received a report of shots fired on Danforth Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Upon arrival, they found King, a 23-year-old North Carolina resident, unresponsive inside a store at 152 Danforth Ave. suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, Suarez said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Suarez said.

Mair was charged with murder and weapons charges, Suarez said. He was arrested at a residence in Bayonne and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance, Suarez said.

