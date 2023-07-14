A Few Clouds 75°

Man Charged In Fatal Jersey City Shooting: Prosecutors

Anton Mair, a 28-year-old Jersey City man was arrested on Thursday, July 13 for the fatal shooting of Khalil King back in April, authorities said.

Sam Barron

On Sunday, April 23 at midnight, the Jersey City Police Department received a report of shots fired on Danforth Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Upon arrival, they found King, a 23-year-old North Carolina resident, unresponsive inside a store at 152 Danforth Ave. suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, Suarez said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Suarez said.

Mair was charged with murder and weapons charges, Suarez said. He was arrested at a residence in Bayonne and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance, Suarez said.

