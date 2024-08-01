Man Arrested For Writing 'Free Palestine' On Hoboken Synagogue: Authorities

Staff at United Synagogue of Hoboken at 115 Park Ave. found the "Free Palestine" graffiti in green lettering on a cement ledge on the early morning of Wednesday, July 24, a spokesperson for the City of Hoboken said.

An investigation found Daniel Estreicher was the perpetrator and he turned himself into police, authorities said. He was charged with bias intimidation and criminal mischief before being released with a summons and a court date, authorities said.

