According to the PSEG outage map, 1,662 residents were without power in Guttenberg; 4,083 were in the dark in North Bergen; and 4,701 had no power in West New York as of 5 p.m.

Restoration times varied between 6 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

A video shared by a HudPost follower shows traffic lights out throughout town.

