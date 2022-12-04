These Are Some Of The 40+ Families Displaced By West New York Fire

Some lived in the building for decades, others were just settling in.

All 41 families lost their homes due to a fire on Thursday, Dec. 1. And now, they're starting from scratch.

Here are the GoFundMe campaigns launched for just some of the families displaced by the blaze at 55th and Madison Street:

Lou Nagurka and his daughter, Brooke: Lou was a volunteer baseball coach in the WNY Babe Ruth League for 45 yeas, and a high school baseball coach.

The Norona family: The family's dog Rio died in the blaze, and they'll be living in a hotel until they find a more permanent housing solution.

The Martinez family: The couple lived in the building for 30 years, according to their daughter, Kristina. "I am so thankful they are safe and with me, however, they must now start from scratch and relocate from the home I grew up in," she writes.

Guido Lazo, his sister Norma, and her two children: More than $1,100 raised as of Sunday, Dec. 3.

Elizabeth and Manuel: The campaign was launched by the couple's friend, Freddy, who said they did not have insurance.

