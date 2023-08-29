Lewdness: Homeless Hoboken Man Exposed Himself On Park Bench, Police Say

Wander Torres has been charged with committing lewdness at Church Square Park, a city spokeswoman said.

Police were called to the area near Fifth Street and Park Avenue at 10:40 a.m. after someone called police saying a man was exposing himself near the park entrance. The caller pointed at the man, identified as Torres, to officers, police said.

Torres initially refused to give his name to officers and made threats to the original caller, authorities said.

Torres was taken to Hoboken Police Headquarters, charged with lewdness, and making terroristic threats, and was then transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility, authorities said. He was found to have an active warrant from Union City for disorderly conduct.

The police said they would be increasing patrols in and around Church Square Park. Social workers will be meeting with unhoused people near the park to connect them with services they did, officials said.

