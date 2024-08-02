Light Rain 86°

Knife-Throwing Man Spits On Woman In Bayonne, Police Say

A 24-year-old Bayonne man was arrested and hit with numerous charges on the morning of Tuesday, July 30. after he threw a rock at a man and uttered a derogatory comment about Muslims to a woman, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Bayonne Police Department Facebook
At 7:35 a.m., at 10th Street and Broadway, Moustafa Nossier threw a rock at one of the victims and threatened him with a knife, Bayonne police said in a release. Nossier then left the area and threw a 12-inch kitchen knife at another victim at 12th Street and Broadway, police said. After being arrested, Nossier spit on an officer, police said.

Minutes before the rock and knife throwing, Nossier approached a woman at 14th Street and Broadway, spit on her and and said, "F— Muslims," police said.

Nossier was hit with multiple weapons charges and charged with aggravated assault with bodily fluids, police said.

