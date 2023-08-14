Kentucky Woman Had Gun At Secaucus Red Roof Inn: Police

At 11:35 a.m., police were patrolling the area near the hotel at 15 Meadowlands Parkway when they observed a black Chevrolet Equinox idling in the parking lot for an extended period of time, Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Officers discovered Ashley Grant possessed a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver and handgun ammunition, Miller said.

Grant was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a handgun. She was released pending a court appearance, Miller said.

