Jersey City Teen Fatally Shot By Bayonne Man: Prosecutors

At 8:02 p.m., police were notified of a shooting at 16th Street and Coles Street, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Upon arrival, police found Isaiah Vasquez suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, Suarez said.

Valesquez was transferred to Jersey City Medical Center where he was soon pronounced dead, Suarez said.

Isaiah McCord, a 22-year-old Bayonne resident, was arrested and charged with Valesquez's murder on Sunday, June 25 and is being detained at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here.

