Jersey City Teen Arrested In Slaying Of Bayonne Boy One Month Shy Of 18th Birthday: Prosecutor

A 17-year-old Jersey City teenager was arrested and charged on Wednesday, July 24, with shooting a Bayonne teenager over the weekend, authorities said.

John Dominguez

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

At 2:30 p.m., police responded to 124 West Third Street and found John "Johnny" Dominguez, 17, unresponsive inside an apartment after being shot in the torso, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The boy was pronounced dead soon after, Suarez said.

A fundraiser has been set up to pay for funeral expenses for Dominguez, who was killed a month prior to his 18th birthday, his family says. As of Thursday, July 25, more than $12,600 has been raised.

"We are all devastated by this unexpected loss," Julius Dominguez, John's brother, said.  "Johnny was well known and greatly loved by everyone who knew him.

The 17-year-old has been charged as a juvenile with manslaughter and multiple weapons charges, Suarez said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

