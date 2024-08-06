Jersey City Mayoral Aide Fired After Supporting Sister's Anti-Gay Political Campaign

Local political leaders, including Hudson County Executive Craig Guy and Rep. Rob Menendez, D-NJ, also called for Jonathan Gomez-Noriega's resignation from the city's LGBTQ+ task force after it was revealed he made four donations to his sister, Valentina Gomez. Valentina is running for the Republican nomination for Missouri Secretary of State. Her brother's donations totaled $1,200.

Last week, Valentina shared a video attacking transgender athletes, repeatedly using a slur for LGBTQ people, in response to false claims a boxer competing in women's boxing at the Olympics was transgender.

Fulop announced Gomez-Noriega's termination in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a response to another video Valentina made.

Gomez-Noreiga resigned from the Jersey City LGBTQ+ task force Monday, Aug. 5, saying he puts family above politics.

"Different beliefs shouldn't divide us," Gomez-Noriega said. "Let me be clear: I do not support any hateful remarks directed toward the LGBTQ+ community or any individual. I am formally stepping down from the Mayor's LGBTQ+ Task Force and look forward to continue serving the people of Jersey City, focusing on a future where meritocracy and results matter most. Political differences should not destroy families."

Valentina jumped to her brother's defense with a video on X targeting Fulop.

"Steven, you do not sound like a Democratic mayor, you sound like a dictator," she said. "You cannot be governor. This is not a way to treat your employees or any human being."

Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office, sent the following statement to Daily Voice:

The Fulop Administration has zero tolerance for bigotry and racism, and Mayor Fulop’s record speaks to that. There isn’t a mayor in New Jersey with a track record of supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The mayor showed yesterday that he defends the community with passion in public and private, and he is the same fierce defender when he doesn’t expect the public to see it.

Wallace-Scalcione further said that the mayor and Gomez share a "longstanding personal relationship," with Fulop having served as his mentor for years.

"So, it saddens the mayor not only because he feels violated and betrayed by Jonathan’s decision to record and weaponize personal conversations but more that Jonathan was unable to see the impact of not calling out hate for what it is," Wallace-Scalcione said. "Jonathan’s actions are inexcusable. Whether it’s campaigning for his sister, advising her hate-driven campaign, or supporting her financially, the fact is that Jonathan’s actions render his responsibilities working in City Hall on policies around diversity impossible to achieve.

"Jonathan was given every opportunity to correct it, and he chose not to. We hope the Gomez family will one day move past hate and understand that their actions and words have consequences."

According to a campaign finance forms, Gomez's campaign has raised nearly $24,000. Missouri's Republican primary is being held Tuesday, Aug. 6.

