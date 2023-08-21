Jersey City Man Had Cocaine, Heroin With Kids In Home: Prosecutors

Robert Johnson was arrested by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Gangs Task Force after searching his home on Van Wagenen Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Two children were present in the home when the search was conducted, Suarez said.

Johnson was charged with several counts possession with intent to distribute and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Suarez said. He was transported to the Hudson County Correctional, pending his first court appearance on Wednesday, August 23, Suarez said.

