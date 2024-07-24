Mostly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Jersey City Man Learns His Fate For Stabbing Woman Dead In Her Home 5 Years Ago

A 48-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday, July 23, to 45 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a woman in Jersey City in 2018, authorities said.

Ishmeal Coleman

Ishmeal Coleman

Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

Ishmeal Coleman was sentenced after he was found guilty of murder and multiple weapons charges in February, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. 

In August 2018, Jersey City Police responded to a residence at 391 Forrest St. and found Takeela Wilson with a stab wound to her torso, Suarez said. She was pronounced dead soon after, authorities said.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the stabbing occurred in Wilson's home. 

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE