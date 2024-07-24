Jersey City Man Learns His Fate For Stabbing Woman Dead In Her Home 5 Years Ago

Ishmeal Coleman was sentenced after he was found guilty of murder and multiple weapons charges in February, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

In August 2018, Jersey City Police responded to a residence at 391 Forrest St. and found Takeela Wilson with a stab wound to her torso, Suarez said. She was pronounced dead soon after, authorities said.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the stabbing occurred in Wilson's home.

