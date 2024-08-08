Jersey City Catholic School Shutters Citing Declining Enrollment

The Archdiocese of Newark is closing St. Nicholas Catholic School, which serves students from Pre-K to 8th Grade, citing declining enrollment and increasing fiscal challenges.

Several solutions were considered, including merging the school with St. Joseph School, but numerous teaching vacancies led to the decision to shutter it, the Archdiocese said.

From September 2021 to June 2024, school enrollment declined 30%. In late July 2024, registration for the coming school year declined an additional 12%. The resulting loss in tuition revenue contributed to the school’s financial strain, the Archdiocese said.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our school, recognizing the profound impact this decision will have on our students, families, and staff,” said Maria Margiotta, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Newark. “However, it became clear that remaining open was neither feasible nor responsible"

The school will remain operational until the end of the month to facilitate the transfer of records and refund all paid registration fees and tuition for the 2024-25 school year. Special tuition assistance will be available for families currently registered at St. Nicholas School for the 2024-2025 school year to help them transition to local Catholic schools, the Archdiocese said.

