Irving Batista was riding his Zugo e-bike when it was struck by a Ford pickup truck at 6:09 a.m. in Union Township, Detective Jeffrey LeBron said.

After being struck by the Ford, the e-bike overturned and was struck by a Madza, Lebron said. Batista sustained fatal injuries, Lebron said.

Authorities are still investigating the crash, Lebron said.

