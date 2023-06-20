Infant Found Safe After Car Stolen With Him Inside: Authorities

A 16-year-old Newark teenager entered a 2023 white Porsche Macan at 30 Montgomery St. and demanded a woman exit the vehicle, Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said.

The teenager drove off with the vehicle with the victim's 5-month-old son still inside the car, Scalcione said. Police spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Marin Boulevard, but were unable to follow the vehicle due to the high rate of speed and time of day, Scalcione said.

The infant was eventually located in front of 389 Washington St, Scalcione said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor scrapes, Scalcione said.

