Hoboken SantaCon Arrests, Summonses: Guests On Better Behavior This Year, Police Say

Two people were arrested and another 34 people were issued summonses at the annual SantaCon in Hoboken on Saturday, Dec. 16, authorities said.

SantaCon is an annual bar crawl where people dress up like Santa. While the event raises money for charity, it has become reviled by many residents, disgusted by the trail of drunken mayhem left in its wake.

This year's SantaCon had less arrests than year's past, Marci Rubin, a spokeswoman for the city said.

"Arrest numbers and other numbers were close to average of a Saturday in Hoboken, Rubin said.

One of the arrests at SantaCon was for a DWI, Rubin said. The 34 summonses were issued for violations of city ordinances which include open container, drinking in public, and urinating in public, Rubin said.. Fourteen people were transported to the ER by Hoboken EMS while two bars were cited for overoccupancy by the fire department, Rubin said.

In 2017, 17 people were arrested at SantaCon Hoboken, while 14 people were arrested at SantaCon Hoboken in 2018.

