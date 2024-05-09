Albert Morales, 33, was found at his mom's house in Chicopoee, MA on Tuesday, April 30, according to sources with direct knowledge of the arrest.

Morales, of North Bergen, NJ had been wanted in the cold-blooded killing of Damon "NuNu" Murray, 21, on Sunday, April 28, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

According to a Daily Voice source, Morales' vehicle was picked up by a license plate reader on Monday, April 29 along Interstate 391 in Massachusetts. Local detectives discovered his only connection in the area was his mother.

And so, around 5 p.m., police went to her house looking for Morales. Sure enough, his car was parked in the parking lot, sources said.

On April 30, at approximately 12:15 p.m., Massachusetts State Police knocked on the door of her apartment near New Ludlow Road, and arrested Morales on a warrant as a fugitive from justice, sources tell Daily Voice.

At the time of his arrest, Morales was expected to be extradited to New Jersey, where he would face murder and illegal weapons charges.

