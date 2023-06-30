Hoboken Man Sold $10K Worth Of Cocaine To Undercover Cop: Prosecutors

Gustavo Santos sold cocaine to an undercover officer multiple times Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. In total, Santos sold more than 6 oz. of cocaine to the officer, valued at $10,000 Suarez said.

Santos was charged with 11 counts of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine to an undercover police officer. He was also charged with being a fugitive of justice from New York City, Suarez said.

He was transported to Hudson County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance, Suarez said.

