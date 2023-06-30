Smoke Haze 85°

Hoboken Man Sold $10K Worth Of Cocaine To Undercover Cop: Prosecutors

A 41-year-old Hoboken man was arrested on Thursday, June 29 after he sold cocaine to an undercover cop, authorities said.

Sam Barron

Gustavo Santos sold cocaine to an undercover officer multiple times Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. In total, Santos sold more than 6 oz. of cocaine to the officer, valued at $10,000 Suarez said. 

Santos was charged with 11 counts of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine to an undercover police officer. He was also charged with being a fugitive of justice from New York City, Suarez said. 

He was transported to Hudson County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance, Suarez said.

