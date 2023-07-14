Thunderstorm Rain 72°

Guttenberg Man Had 25 Lbs. Of Marijuana, Stolen Car: Police

Francis Rodriguez, 53-year-old Guttenberg man was arrested and hit with numerous charges after he stole a car and had large quantities of drugs, authorities said.

Sam Barron

On Wednesday, July 12, Guttenberg Police were contacted by police in Florida, requesting assistance with the investigation of a stolen vehicle that was discovered to be in the town, officers said.

Using GPS, police were able to locate the 2021 Land Rover outside a home on Abbie Court, officers said. Police believed the home was being used to traffic narcotics, officers said. A search recovered over 25 pounds of marijuana, six ounces of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms and instruments used to manufacture and distribute narcotics, officers said. 

Rodriguez was charged with receiving stolen property and manufacturing and distributing a controlled dangerous substance, along with other drug charges. 

