Fundraiser Created In Honor Of Jersey City Crash Victim: 'He’s Going To Be So So Missed'

A GoFundMe has been created in honor of Weidenfeld, with the money going to a charity of his family's choosing. As of Friday, Oct. 20, more than $9,600 has been raised. The fundraiser was created by F45 Hoboken and Downtown Jersey City, where Weidenfeld worked.

Weidenfeld was operating a Kia that was struck by a BMW going 100 mph on Paterson Plank Road at 12:45 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were killed in the two-car crash that left three others injured, Suarez said.

Ziyang Wang, the driver of the BMW, was charged with three counts of second-degree reckless manslaughter, three counts of second-degree death by auto, and one count of assault by auto.

Donors are remembering Weidenfeld for his infectious energy, his kindness and his sense of humor.

"Dylan was my coach at F45," one donor wrote. "I cannot begin to explain what a funny, witty and smart person he was. I’m heartbroken knowing I will never see his face again."

"Dylan was such a bright light and infectious personality," another donor wrote. "Even now, he continues to help people in need. He’s going to be so so missed."

To view the GoFundMe, click here.

