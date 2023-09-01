Frank Pawlowski, Former Bayonne Police Chief Dies, 80

Pawlowski was born and raised in Bayonne, helping his father run Pop's Corner, which was known for its roast beef sandwiches, according to his obituary.

After serving in the Army, Pawlowski joined the Bayonne Police Department, where he served for almost 40 years, Davis said.

"I worked under Chief Pawlowski for many years during my career with our police department and always found him to be well respected, fair, and dedicated to the people of our city," Davis said.

Pawlowski is survived by his wife, Maryanne, his children, Richard, Matthew, Jonathan and Francis, his sister, Sylia, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives, his obituary reads.

A funeral was held on Friday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. at Blessed Miriam Teresa Demjanovich Paris of St. Andrews Church in Bayonne.

