Former Union City Cop Flashed Police Badge Before Sexually Harassing Woman: Guttenberg PD

A 52-year-old Cliffside Park man and former police officer was arrested and charged on Friday, July 26, after he flashed a police badge and sexually harassed a woman in Guttenberg, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Ytalo Savinovich Facebook
On Tuesday, July 23, a woman told police she was working inside a flower shop when Ytalo Savinovich made criminal sexual contact with her while brandishing a Union City police badge, Guttenberg police said.

Savinovich was a police officer in Union City from 1998 to 2008, NJ.com reports citing public records.

Following an investigation, police arrested Savinovich and charged him with criminal sexual contact and harassment. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation before he was lodge in the Hudson County Correctional Center, police said.

This isn't Savinovich's first run-in with the law, NJ.com reports.

In 2012, he was charged with burglary, impersonating a police officer and driving while intoxicated after he pretended to be a police officer while violently breaking into a woman's apartment in North Jersey, NJ.com says. He displayed his badge and was wearing a UCPD hat in an attempt to gain access to her apartment, NJ.com reported. 

Savinovich retired with disability pension, according to NJ.com. 

