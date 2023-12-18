FBI Offers $10K Reward In Search Of Jersey City Woman Missing Since 2019

Bhagat was last seen leaving her Jersey City apartment on April 29, 2019, according to the FBI.

Bhagat, who was attending the New York Institute of Technology, was reported missing by her family two days later.

The FBI said it is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location or recovery of Bhagat, and the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for her disappearance.

Bhagat has black hair, brown eyes and is 5'10", weighing 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing colorful pajama pants and a black T-shirt. She speaks English, Hindi and Urdu and has friends in the South Plainfield area, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI's Newark Field Office at 923-792-3000.

