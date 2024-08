The crash occurred on Route 440 South near the 63rd Street exit, the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management said. The crash caused heavy damage to the roadway, with debris strewn throughout.

The Bayonne OEM said they were on scene doing cleanup, necessitating the closure of Route 440 South and making only one lane available on Route 440 North near Avenue C.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

