Driver Running Stop Sign Hits Jersey City Police Officers: Authorities

Two police officers in Jersey City suffered minor injuries in a car crash on Sunday, Dec. 17, according to a crash investigation report provided to Daily Voice.

 Photo Credit: Mayor Steven Fulop Facebook photo
Sam Barron

Police responded to Martin Luther King Avenue and Warner Avenue after an officer notified dispatch he was involved in a two-car crash when a car ran a stop sign and struck the police car, according to the report. 

Two officers complained of pain to their left sides and were transported to Jersey City Medical Center for further treatment, according to the report. The driver of the other vehicle complained of pain to his legs and was also transported to Jersey City Medical Center, according to the report.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage, according to the report.

