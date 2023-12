The truck was going downhill on 73rd at Grand Avenue when the back wheels came off the ground, sending the truck flying down to Liberty Avenue, where the driver crashed into the porch of the home, Police Capt. Jorge Raposo said.

Had the truck not crashed into the home it would've went right into Route 1&9, which was experiencing bumper-to-bumper traffic, the captain said.

