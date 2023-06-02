Delizioso! New Italian Steakhouse Opens In Jersey City

Felina Steak, an Italian steakhouse, is opening on Wednesday, June 7 at Hudson House at 2 Chapel Ave. The spot was formerly known as Terra E Marre.

Matteo Limoli, a native of Como, Italy, is the executive chef of Felina Steak, mixing Italian specialties like a 14 oz. bone-in veal parmigiana and Felina meatballs with steakhouse specialties like a 16 oz. ribeye steak and a crispy skin salmon. Limoli was previously the executive chef at Terra E Mare.

Also opening at Hudson House are Stork Club and Landmark Club, two members only establishments.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.