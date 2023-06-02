Fair 85°

Delizioso! New Italian Steakhouse Opens In Jersey City

A new steakhouse will be having meat lovers saying "eccelente" in Jersey City.

Felina Steak
Felina Steak Photo Credit: Le Collective M
Felina Steak, an Italian steakhouse, is opening on Wednesday, June 7 at Hudson House at 2 Chapel Ave. The spot was formerly known as Terra E Marre. 

Matteo Limoli, a native of Como, Italy, is the executive chef of Felina Steak, mixing Italian specialties like a 14 oz. bone-in veal parmigiana and Felina meatballs with steakhouse specialties like a 16 oz. ribeye steak and a crispy skin salmon. Limoli was previously the executive chef at Terra E Mare.

Also opening at Hudson House are Stork Club and Landmark Club, two members only establishments. 

