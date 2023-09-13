Death Of Jersey City's Beth DeTraglia Breaks Hearts

DeTraglia was born in Syracuse on Nov. 18, 1967 and graduated from Ithaca College and earned her Master's from Syracuse, her obituary reads.

She was a project manager who previously worked for Penguin and McGraw-Hill, according to her obituary.

DeTraglia is survived by her husband, Timothy, her daughters, Olivia and Emma, her mother and stepfather, Bonnie and John, her siblings, Bridget and James and numerous other family members and friends, her obituary reads.

A memorial gathering was held at Bayonne Memorial Home on Thursday, Sept. 7.

To view her obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.