Cyclist Fatally Struck By Vehicle In Jersey City: Authorities

At 4 p.m., Jersey City police responded to Marin Boulevard and 16th Street where a 2018 Hyundai Elantra collided with the bicyclist, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione said. The driver attempted to turn left at the intersection when the crash occurred, Wallace-Scalfione said. The driver remained on the scene and called 911, Wallace-Scalfione said.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after, Wallace-Scalfione said. The investigation is ongoing and no criminal charges have been filed, Wallace-Scalfione said.

