Critics Mixed On New Blake Lively Movie 'It Ends With Us' Filmed In Hoboken, Jersey City

The Blake Lively movie, an adaptation of the Colleen Hoover beach read, has a 56 rating on Metacritic, a website that aggregates movie reviews, indicating mixed or average reviews.

"It Ends With Us" — directed by Justin Baldoni, who also stars in the film — is about the relationship between Lily and neurosurgeon Ryan. Things get messy when Lily's ex-boyfriend enters the picture.

Critics say the film leans too heavily into cliches, but also sensitively deals with a subject like domestic violence.

Lively was spotted shooting in Hoboken last May and the movie put out several casting calls for background actors, including one that required actresses to be partially nude. The movie also filmed in Jersey City.

The tepid reviews aren't likely to dent the movie at the box office. The film could earn as much as $30 million opening weekend, according to Deadline, putting it right behind "Deadpool and Wolverine," which stars Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.

"It Ends With Us" is set to be released in theaters on Friday, Aug. 9.

