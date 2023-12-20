Cops ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Multiple Vehicles On Rt. 440

At 5:20 p.m., Jersey City police responded to Route 440 and Danforth Avenue on a report of a pedestrian struck, where they found the lifeless body of Billiah Mogusu near the intersection, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

An investigation determined Mogusu was struck by multiple vehicles, many of which remained on the scene, Suarez said. The vehicle that initially struck Mogusu fled the scene, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and Jersey City Police Department are still investigating the crash, Suarez said.. Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutors at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip here.

