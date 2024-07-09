Community Rallies For Family Of 6-Year-Old Killed In Fire

"This is an extremely vulnerable and emotional time for my family and I," Saniya's mother Latrice wrote. "I could have never imagined losing any of my children. Saniya was my only daughter – my youngest child.

"As I write this I am thinking of all of the fun times we spent together and the massive void that I will live with forever. My son and I watched the house burn down, as we stood there helpless. It goes without saying that our lives will never be the same."

As of Tuesday, July 9, more than $23,600 has been raised. Latrice said her and her son are currently homeless and without necessary possessions and are also looking to raise money for Saniya's funeral.

Firefighters found Saniya unresponsive at 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, while responding to the flames and smoke that billowed from 438 Avenue C, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Saniya was taken to Bayonne Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m., Suarez said.

Mayor Jimmy Davis called it an "earth-shattering tragedy."

"Six-year-old Saniya is now with the angels," he said. "Every once in awhile, our community is rocked with heartbreaking news, however, this is when we are at our best. I am asking that everyone in Bayonne, please pray for Saniya’s mom, brother, and all her family and friends as they try to hold up during this incredibly difficult time. Let’s be there for them and provide all the support we can."

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force and the Bayonne Fire Department, Suarez said. Foul play is not suspected at this time, Suarez said..

To view the fundraiser, click here.

